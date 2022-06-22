Sarkodie explains why he comes across as a stingy person (WATCH)

He does not only dislike being filmed or photographed while giving but it makes him feel that he is belittling the receiver.

In a conversation on South African-based podcast, ‘PodcastAndChill’ with MacG, Sarkodie explained that: “I hate when they have a camera on me and I have to give money to people. To me, it means I do not respect you… That’s how I see it.”

Regardless of what most people expect from him, he pointed out that he will not be forced to act in a way that he deems unfit.

“If I have money for you and I want to give you money, there is a way that I have to do it. But funny enough, that [doing it for the camera] is what our people love —and I am not ready to change because of that. It doesn’t feel right to me. So, it comes across that I am a stingy person.

“When I come out and I see cameras, and I have fans saying ‘hey we need money,’ I am not going to do it – I am not going to be forced because you have cameras on me. I will sit in my car and go.”