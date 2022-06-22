Sarkodie explains why he comes across as a stingy person (WATCH)

According to the CEO of Sarkcess Music, even though most “Africans” want to see the benevolent acts of others before they conclude they are kind, his “personality” does not make it easy for him to do that.
Award winning rapper, Sarkodie, has explained why most people think he is stingy although, to him, he is not.
He does not only dislike being filmed or photographed while giving but it makes him feel that he is belittling the receiver.
In a conversation on South African-based podcast, ‘PodcastAndChill’ with MacG, Sarkodie explained that: “I hate when they have a camera on me and I have to give money to people. To me, it means I do not respect you… That’s how I see it.”
Regardless of what most people expect from him, he pointed out that he will not be forced to act in a way that he deems unfit.
“If I have money for you and I want to give you money, there is a way that I have to do it. But funny enough, that [doing it for the camera] is what our people love —and I am not ready to change because of that. It doesn’t feel right to me. So, it comes across that I am a stingy person.
“When I come out and I see cameras, and I have fans saying ‘hey we need money,’ I am not going to do it – I am not going to be forced because you have cameras on me. I will sit in my car and go.”
“And if I want to support… I support people — and that’s it for me because I like to support people — and it feels good when I do it.”
