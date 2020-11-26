Titi, born Adalyn Owusu Addo, share a strong bond with the two-time BET Award winner and the boss of Sarkcess Music label, and it seems their bond keeps growing every day.

In new photos Sarkodie shared on his Instagram page, the two were captured going for toy shopping while having fun.

In the first three photos of the gallery he shared, the “Oofeetso” hitmaker is seen wearing a face mask for her. He then gently carried her into his black Range Rover with huge smiles.

The joy and excitement on Titi's face could be seen as she jumps and plays around her father.

During their shopping, Titi grabbed herself a cute pink bicycle and had a test ride, but it’s unclear if her dad got her the bicycle.

Sarkodie shared the photo on his Instagram on Thursday, November 26, and gave it the caption: “Toy shopping with my heartbeat.”

The photos attracted a lot of comments from fans and fellow stars.

“Awwwwnnnn. So cute,” AMG Beyond Kontrol label owner, Medikal, who has back-to-back collaborations with Sarkodie, wrote.

Sarkodie’s most recent collaborator, Kuami Eugene, who appeared on the rapper’s political campaign song “Happy Day”, also commented on the photo: “Gotta get a nice lady pregnant ASAP.”

Ghanaian radio and TV host and event emcee Cookie Tee reacted, saying: “Smiling soo hard looking at these photos wishing my Dad was a super starrrrrrrrrrr”.

British singer Donae'o was inspired by the cute photos of Sarkodie and Titi. He commented: “I can’t wait to have kids.”

British-Ghanaian media personality Peace Hyde and Nigerian hip-hop star Ice Prince – who has a song with Sarkodie – also commented on the photos.

Sarkodie and Tracy welcomed Titi in 2016. They also have a second child, Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr., who is named after the famous rapper.