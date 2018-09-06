Sarkodie has nothing to brag about – Shatta Wale

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has bragged that he commands a larger fan base and works harder than rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, he has achieved more in the music industry than both the rapper and dancehall rival Stonebwoy.

READ ALSO: Revealed: Why Abeiku Santana was spotted in the pool with Eshun

He said both artistes haven’t reaped enough from their music careers, hence they should stop boasting during interviews and on their social media platforms.

But when his attention was drawn to the fact that Sarkodie doesn’t brag about his assets and achievements, Shatta Wale said the rapper is not a braggart because he has virtually nothing to boast about.

“…he [Sarkodie] no get am. Don’t see him like that. You people are spoiling them [Sarkodie and Stonebwoy]. If he has it, he should prove it to motivate the youth. They want to see it. I am not scared,” the 'Gringo' hit maker said on on Tuesday’s edition of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

The Zylofon Media signee later took to Twitter to slam fans of Sarkodie who criticised his utterances.

READ ALSO: Photos: Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots

He said the rapper must ask his fans to “shut up” or risk seeing his career go down very soon.

“Hey Sarkodie fans behave because your boss when I meet him and I tell him these things every time ...so shut up and shut up. You people are killing his career .. Just shut up !!!!!! Sark warn your fans ooo yoooo !!!!” Shatta Wale wrote.

Meanwhile, there are those who believe Shatta Wale’s recent rants against Sarkodie is just a gimmick to hype his new album which is set to be released in October.