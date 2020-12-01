A renowned UK-based Ghanaian music promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie, who is also a disc jockey, popularly known in the Ghanaian showbiz fraternity as ' DJ Alordia' has debunked Aisha's claims by revealing how Sarkodie contributed heavy cash to support Castro's family.

Aisha spoke on Okay FM over the weekend and described the Ghanaian rapper as "greedy". Speaking the Entertain Review show with Kwasi Aboagye, she said: "has he even given Castro’s mother GH500 before? This is a matter that has been on my heart for a long time and today I am asking him in your studio".

Aisha Modi and Sarkodie

Speaking with authority, Aisha added that “ I am very close to the family, there’s nothing they will do that they won’t inform me. He has not even called the woman before, he has never gone to visit her before. None of the musicians in Ghana did so”.

According to the Aisha who is becoming a popular showbiz critic out of her staunch support for Stonebwoy and experience of working with a lot of stars, “Sarkodie should have boldly done something when the matter happened, their song 'Adonai’ was number one. The YouTube money, has he even given anyone some? But for me, when Sarkodie started his career, I knew he was greedy”.

The ‘Adonai’ music video, which is one of the most popular songs Castro featured on before he went missing, remains Sarkodie’s most viewed music video on YouTube and also holds the record as the most-watched Ghanaian music video on the platform as it has gathered over 77 million views.

However, according to Alordia who once held a fundraising campaign among Ghanaian musicians to donate to Castro's family, Sarkodie was among the few contributors and paid a huge amount.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Sammy Baah Flex, he said: " Sarkodie gave huge amount, among all the musicians it's only Sarkodie and hatta Wale that gave money. And also Nkasei, one of them paid".

Hear more from Alordia in the video below.