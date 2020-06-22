During the Instagram live conversation, the two rappers had a lot to share in which Sarkodie mentioned that among Ghanaian celebrities, he is the most insulted online. “In Ghana, I am one of the celebrities that gets insulted the most, no one comes close to me,” he said.

Explaining his statement, he stated that “anytime I come online, there are other fan bases who hit at me but I understand it. I mostly don’t give the energy back to it so people feel I am not insulted”.

However, according he understands it comes with showbiz. “They really go hard at me, left and right, but I understand that this is the industry that we are in and with this fanbase thing, you can’t run away from that”, he said.

Watch the video below for more as the top two rappers in the country also shared their thoughts about coronavirus, music and more.