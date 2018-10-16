Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down – Shatta Wale vows

Speaking after his album launch, Shatta Wale accused Sarkodie of being jealous and envious, adding that he will ensure the rapper’s career goes down till he never recovers.

  • Published:
play

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has vowed to go after Sarkodie and any other Ghanaian artiste who comes close to his works.

The Shatta Movement boss launched his much-publicised album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome, inside the Trade Fair Centre.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with over 18,000 of his fans reportedly showing up for the event.

Speaking after his album launch, Shatta Wale warned Sarkodie that a huge storm will come his way soon.

play

 

He accused Sarkodie of being jealous and envious, adding that he will ensure the rapper’s career goes down till he never recovers.

“I don’t really want to talk about this but Sarkodie has done something and that is a storm that is coming. Any artiste that tries Shatta Wale is going to go down,” the ‘Amount’ hit maker told Joy News.

Asked if Sarkodie’s diss song titled “My Advice” was meant to spice the music industry, Shatta Wale said:

“Yeah it’s media [hype] but it’s putting envy and jealousy into the game. And I want to let them know that I’m working. Anybody that comes close to my work will go down. When I say down, I mean down the drain and won’t come up again.”

Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed dancehall king has also been on a collision course with fellow dancehall rivals Samini and Stonebwoy, who were reportedly denied entry into “The Reign” concern when they wanted to surprise Shatta Wale with a performance.

