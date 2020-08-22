The viral rapper, who is known for making jokes about how scandalous education is, made this statement after Sarkodie announced his first book, titled “The Highest”, this week.

The two-time BET Award winner announced the new book in an Instagram post a day after the “Black Lover Virtual Concert”.

He shared the book cover and accompanied with the caption: “About that time! My first book “The Highest” will b OUT SOON.”

Reacting to this, Oseikrom Sikanii hilariously trolled Sarkodie, calling him ‘eye red’ for refusing to retire from the rap scene for young artistes like himself to emerge.

Sarkodie reacted to the video, saying: “mate wai” (to wit, I’ve heard you).

Watch the hilarious video below.