I need about GH¢2,000 to fuel my car every 3 days - Sarkodie laments over fuel prices in Ghana

“I wouldn’t be able to have my hands on everything because at least thank God, we have moved from a certain stage where our problems may not necessarily be like the regular person on the street.” he told host George Quaye

“if myself I can have a level of hardship in certain things, it’s not hardship (per se) but it was a big shock, fuel prices are crazy. To fill my car now, I am hitting towards 2,000 cedis, which is serious.

“You need about 2,000 cedis to be able to run around three days,” he lamented.

Sarkodie has been on a media tour for some days promoting his Jamz Album which has been receiving massive digital success.

Ghana, for months now has made news rounds over its deteriorating economy. With so much downturn and very little resurgence, the country’s current administration has been forced to quell the growing anxiety amongst its citizens.

The government is hoping to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic support programme aimed at shoring up the economy and easing the burden on ordinary Ghanaians.

The current government have come under heavy scrutiny for failing to address the current economic challenges in the country.