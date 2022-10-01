Sarkodie meets with Grammy Award CEO, Harvey Mason Jr

Taking to his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, Sarkodie shared photos of the meeting with the caption;

“Picked up a lot from Harvey last night … reaffirming a lot”

The Chief Executive of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr., arrived in Ghana for the 13th edition of the Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Awards, which happened on September 29, 2022, at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda.

He arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and was met on arrival by the CEO of GUBA Awards, Dentaa Amoateng MBE.