Sarkodie meets with Grammy Award CEO, Harvey Mason Jr

Ghana’s biggest musical export, Michael Owusu Addo who is widely known as Sarkodie has dropped some photos from his meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason.

It could be recalled that the prominent music personality arrived in Ghana some days ago, and before Sarkodie met him, several Ghanaian music industry players had the chance to discuss some things with him.

Taking to his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, Sarkodie shared photos of the meeting with the caption;

“Picked up a lot from Harvey last night … reaffirming a lot”

The Chief Executive of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr., arrived in Ghana for the 13th edition of the Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Awards, which happened on September 29, 2022, at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda.

He arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and was met on arrival by the CEO of GUBA Awards, Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

However, before he left for Rwanda, he met with some stakeholders in the Ghanaian entertainment industry because the awards scheme per his revelation in a short interview at the airport is looking at adding a category that will award musicians who do Afrobeats.

