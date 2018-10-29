Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to me – Shatta Wale

“Sarkodie coming to diss Shatta Wale doesn't make sense. If I reply Sarkodie, his mother will come and beg me to stop the music. She'll beg for him. Sarkodie is a very small boy for me. He's my junior when I was in music" - Shatta Wale.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has once again stirred controversy after calling out Sarkodie to humble himself and apologise for dissing him (Wale).

The self-acclaimed dancehall king and the rapper have seen their relationship deteriorate in recent months following a public fallout.

READ ALSO: Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale is on record to have described Sarkodie as “poor” and a “hypocrite”, to which the rapper equally responded with a diss song titled “My Advice”.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the “Ayoo” hit maker said it didn’t make sense for Sarkodie to diss him in the first place.

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

According to him, the rapper is a “small boy” and must humble himself to apologise for dissing him (Shatta Wale).

“Sarkodie coming to diss Shatta Wale doesn't make sense. If I reply Sarkodie, his mother will come and beg me to stop the music. She'll beg for him. Sarkodie is a very small boy for me. He's my junior when I was in music,” he said.

He further boasted that he is the biggest artiste to ever emerge from the Ghana music industry, insisting he will only forgive Sarkodie if the rapper apologises to him.

READ ALSO: Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale

“I love Sark's talent, but he's so hypocritical. He needs to be humble. They are faking it. In Ghana's history, no artiste has ever come up the way I have. It is history and Ghanaians should just accept it.

If Sark and I are ever going to patch up, he will have to apologize on air first. Sark will have to admit that he didn't know what he was doing when he dissed me. I'll take it like that and just take him back if he does,” Shatta Wale added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale
Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale
I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards
'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale
Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person
“When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim

Recommended Videos

6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup
I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwardsbullet
2 Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop upbullet
3 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Walebullet
4 Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic personbullet
5 “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim...bullet
6 Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manubullet
7 This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's...bullet
8 Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta...bullet
9 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies...bullet
10 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
5 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
6 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
7 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'
Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
X
Advertisement