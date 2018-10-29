Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to me – Shatta Wale

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has once again stirred controversy after calling out Sarkodie to humble himself and apologise for dissing him (Wale).

The self-acclaimed dancehall king and the rapper have seen their relationship deteriorate in recent months following a public fallout.

Shatta Wale is on record to have described Sarkodie as “poor” and a “hypocrite”, to which the rapper equally responded with a diss song titled “My Advice”.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the “Ayoo” hit maker said it didn’t make sense for Sarkodie to diss him in the first place.

According to him, the rapper is a “small boy” and must humble himself to apologise for dissing him (Shatta Wale).

“Sarkodie coming to diss Shatta Wale doesn't make sense. If I reply Sarkodie, his mother will come and beg me to stop the music. She'll beg for him. Sarkodie is a very small boy for me. He's my junior when I was in music,” he said.

He further boasted that he is the biggest artiste to ever emerge from the Ghana music industry, insisting he will only forgive Sarkodie if the rapper apologises to him.

“I love Sark's talent, but he's so hypocritical. He needs to be humble. They are faking it. In Ghana's history, no artiste has ever come up the way I have. It is history and Ghanaians should just accept it.

If Sark and I are ever going to patch up, he will have to apologize on air first. Sark will have to admit that he didn't know what he was doing when he dissed me. I'll take it like that and just take him back if he does,” Shatta Wale added.