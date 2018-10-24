news

Tema base rapper Sarkodie has disclosed the secret behind his success in music.

Sarkodie since his introduction onto the music scene has won for himself several laurels and has made great strides.

In a tweet post, he detailed how he has been relevance in the music industry, the rapper indicated that he works hard and leaves the rest in the hand of God.

He wrote “For me to keep doing this for this long you think it’s by my power and might? Lol, you must b joking … I have little to do with it and that little is to work n leave the rest for the man up there”.

He encouraged people not to give up on their dreams but strive towards achieving greater laurels.