Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC


Once the track started to circulate, it didn’t take long for social media to react and the BBC also featured it on BBC minute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It seems everyone has been waiting for Sarkodie to respond to Shatta Wale after he slammed him several times on radio interviews in Accra and Kumasi.

Sarkodie has just offloaded all the bitter words off his chest in a new freestyle directed at Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

It’s clear that the BET Award-winning musician has had enough of the jabs from the Shatta Movement leader.

play

 

It literally has everyone on social media talking.

READ MORE: Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale

Watch video below:

 

