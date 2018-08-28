Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted


Branding Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted

According to Wikipedia, Sarkodie allegedly influenced its contributors or may have bribed/paid them to write his page to suit him or his brand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie play

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is one of Ghana’s favourite musicians with a very strong online brand and this is without doubts.

The SarkCess Music record label owner, who has a huge following across all his social media, also has one of the best Wikipedia pages in Ghana.

The page has been well structured and written and covers every aspect of Sarkodie’s career since he hit the limelight in 2010 with his debut hit single, “Babe” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees.

His legal name, date of birth, personal life, initiatives and campaigns, endorsements, song releases, collaborations and tours have all been captured on his Wikipedia page. In fact, there are even separate Wikipedia pages for all the awards he has received so far in his career and pages for three of his albums; “Sarkology”, “Mary” and “Highest”.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD

Everything you need to find (except his secrets) have been highlighted on his pages.

But there is danger looming. His online presence may be affected. In fact, he may be lost when Googled in the coming weeks.

What danger?

play Sarkodie's Wikipedia page is in danger (Pulse.com.gh)

 

RELATED: Sarkodie talks black excellence with President Akufo-Addo in latest song

His page which was created by contributors of the most popular online encyclopedia a few years ago faces deletion because it has violated its policies.

According to Wikipedia, Sarkodie allegedly influenced its contributors or may have bribed/paid them to write his page to suit him or his brand.

Wikipedia has boldly tagged his page with a message regarding the violation.

“This article may have been created or edited in return for undisclosed payments, a violation of Wikipedia's terms of use. It may require cleanup to comply with Wikipedia's content policies,” it wrote.

And a violation on Wikipedia means the page in question faces a cleanup or even permanent deletion.

What’s next?

play

READ THIS: Rapper Sarkodie under attack for promoting Peter Okoye

It’s up to Sarkodie and his team or the contributors to prove to Wikipedia that he didn’t influence his page writers.

The page is already up for a cleanup and a probable deletion. This means the contributors have the chance to delete any text that looks like an ‘advertisement’ or ‘promotional’.

According to Wikipedia Deletion Policy, one of the reasons for deletion is “advertising or other spam without any relevant or encyclopedic content (but not an article about an advertising-related subject).”

If Sarkodie doesn't act early, he faces the consequence, which in turn will affect his online presence or brand.

The future for the page

Sarkodie play

Sarkodie

YOU MAY LOVE THIS: Jump-start your week with Edem, Strongman, Joey B, Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Keeny Ice

Every Wikipedia page about history makers like Sarkodie is very important because the future doesn’t look good for libraries. Online is the future so it’s important to keep the page updated frequently by his team. It should be updated with every relevant event and trusted news sources.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Bobi Wine: 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed Bobi Wine 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed
Mzbel: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
Mr&Mrs: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful
Obour: MUSIGA President turns evangelist Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Zapp Mallet: I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer
Man Crush Monday: 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Blood pressure may kill Akufo-Addo – Mzbel Celebrity News Blood pressure may kill Akufo-Addo – Mzbel
Celebrity News: Eddie Murphy is about to become a dad — For the 10th time Celebrity News Eddie Murphy is about to become a dad — For the 10th time
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United



Top Articles

1 Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is...bullet
2 Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producerbullet
3 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriendbullet
4 Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church...bullet
5 Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies...bullet
6 In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
7 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host exposes ex-husband for forging...bullet
9 Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelistbullet
10 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet

Top Videos

1 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbelbullet
2 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
3 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
4 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
5 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
8 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter...bullet

Celebrities

Timaya is done making babies
Timaya Singer is done making babies
Ras Kimono
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
Ghana celebrities at Becca's wedding
BKB's Viewpoint If you found the viral GHAMSA post funny, bow your head in shame