Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted

Sarkodie is one of Ghana’s favourite musicians with a very strong online brand and this is without doubts.

The SarkCess Music record label owner, who has a huge following across all his social media, also has one of the best Wikipedia pages in Ghana.

The page has been well structured and written and covers every aspect of Sarkodie’s career since he hit the limelight in 2010 with his debut hit single, “Babe” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees.

His legal name, date of birth, personal life, initiatives and campaigns, endorsements, song releases, collaborations and tours have all been captured on his Wikipedia page. In fact, there are even separate Wikipedia pages for all the awards he has received so far in his career and pages for three of his albums; “Sarkology”, “Mary” and “Highest”.

Everything you need to find (except his secrets) have been highlighted on his pages.

But there is danger looming. His online presence may be affected. In fact, he may be lost when Googled in the coming weeks.

What danger?

His page which was created by contributors of the most popular online encyclopedia a few years ago faces deletion because it has violated its policies.

According to Wikipedia, Sarkodie allegedly influenced its contributors or may have bribed/paid them to write his page to suit him or his brand.

Wikipedia has boldly tagged his page with a message regarding the violation.

“This article may have been created or edited in return for undisclosed payments, a violation of Wikipedia's terms of use. It may require cleanup to comply with Wikipedia's content policies,” it wrote.

And a violation on Wikipedia means the page in question faces a cleanup or even permanent deletion.

What’s next?

It’s up to Sarkodie and his team or the contributors to prove to Wikipedia that he didn’t influence his page writers.

The page is already up for a cleanup and a probable deletion. This means the contributors have the chance to delete any text that looks like an ‘advertisement’ or ‘promotional’.

According to Wikipedia Deletion Policy, one of the reasons for deletion is “advertising or other spam without any relevant or encyclopedic content (but not an article about an advertising-related subject).”

If Sarkodie doesn't act early, he faces the consequence, which in turn will affect his online presence or brand.

The future for the page

Every Wikipedia page about history makers like Sarkodie is very important because the future doesn’t look good for libraries. Online is the future so it’s important to keep the page updated frequently by his team. It should be updated with every relevant event and trusted news sources.