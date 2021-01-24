According to the two-time BET Award winner, he is “alive and currently working on ongoing music projects.”

His management, SarkCess Music, has released a statement addressing rumours that the rapper had passed away in a fatal motor accident in the United States.

An online media called Agyaadu TV stirred the rumours last week when it first reported that the rapper had passed away in an accident. It has been slammed on social media for the inaccurate reportage.

“Sarkodie is not dead. Contrary to ongoing circulations and publications, Sarkodie is alive and currently working on ongoing music projects,” the statement said.

The label cautioned the media to desist from further spreading the rumours and focus on the pandemic.