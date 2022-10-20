According to Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian rapper should have been bigger than Nigeria's Wizkid but he is not there. Shatta Wale was speaking on Joy FM about the Ghanaian music industry.
Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid, he is still not there - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)
Shatta Wale says Sarkodie hasn't reached where he is supposed to be despite all the investments he has been investing into his craft.
Read Also
"You see someone like Sarkodie, Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid," he said. Baba Sadiq, who was a panelist on the show replied to him that "so is you, you should have also been bigger than Burna Boy".
Shatta Wale in his defence said, "but for me, I see that Sarkodie invests a lot of money into his craft in terms of videos and everything to make it perfectly right but he is still not there".
Asked if he means he doesn't invest much finance into his craft as well, Shatta Wale said " no because I watch Sarkodie do it and he is still not making it ... what he is doing, he is alone and using his money to do that".
In the interview, Shatta Wale added that Sarkodie failed to capitalise on the opportunity Akon once gave him. "When Akon even mentioned Sarkodie, Sarkodie should have been there but I could even say he didn't take advantage of it," Shatta Wale added in the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh