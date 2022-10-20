RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid, he is still not there - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale says Sarkodie hasn't reached where he is supposed to be despite all the investments he has been investing into his craft.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

According to Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian rapper should have been bigger than Nigeria's Wizkid but he is not there. Shatta Wale was speaking on Joy FM about the Ghanaian music industry.

Read Also

"You see someone like Sarkodie, Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid," he said. Baba Sadiq, who was a panelist on the show replied to him that "so is you, you should have also been bigger than Burna Boy".

Baba Sadiq
Baba Sadiq Baba Sadiq Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale in his defence said, "but for me, I see that Sarkodie invests a lot of money into his craft in terms of videos and everything to make it perfectly right but he is still not there".

Asked if he means he doesn't invest much finance into his craft as well, Shatta Wale said " no because I watch Sarkodie do it and he is still not making it ... what he is doing, he is alone and using his money to do that".

In the interview, Shatta Wale added that Sarkodie failed to capitalise on the opportunity Akon once gave him. "When Akon even mentioned Sarkodie, Sarkodie should have been there but I could even say he didn't take advantage of it," Shatta Wale added in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sonnie Badu

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Nicky Minaj

I am working with a Ghanaian artiste; Nicky Minaj reveals on Instagram live (WATCH)

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale receives customised Range Rover on his birthday

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Black Sherif brings out the big boys for his private dinner party