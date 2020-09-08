The photo becomes the second time the rapper is publicly showing off his son on social media. The second child of the rapper has been named after him, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

Sarkodie shared the photo in which he was carrying his smiling son. Captioning the picture that shows him kissing him, he wrote "Mjeezy," his son's nickname which has been coined from Michael Jnr.

The 'Highest' rapper posted the photo on his twitter account and it has gathered over 2500 retweets with about 600 comments and more than 21,000 likes. See it below plus some reaction from his fans.