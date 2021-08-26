“I remember my first paycheque and it was from a show. Funny enough, it was a tough decision for someone who has been hustling for a while and I had to treat myself. I got a piece of land. Literally the whole money for a land,” he said in the interview.

Asked if the land if he still owns that land, he said “the area has fast developed now but I still have my spot there. It’s a nice cute land with fly houses around it. The only thing is that the place is far away from me because everything I’m currently working on is close to me. Although the land is far from me, it’s still worth a lot now.”

Talking about how else he spends his money, Sarkodie, disclosed that he doesn't like buying cars because loves to invest his money into profitable ventures.

“I don’t like spending money on cars. If I get a decent good car that stands the test of time, I could use it but I feel it’s not worth it. Financially, it doesn’t make sense. I don’t have many cars and if I want to get one, I want the type that regardless of time it will still look new," the rapper said.

"I think a lot before I make a purchase. I’m the type who always want to make sure I don’t go broke,” he added. Hear more from in the video below as he talks about how many cars he has and his favourite one.