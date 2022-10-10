RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie to perform alongside top African’s music stars at Wembley Arena

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana’s most decorated rap artiste and performer, Sarkodie will be in the UK Wembley Arena on the 21st of October, 2022 to thrill music lovers across the globe with some dope African, and Ghanaian music at the “Celebrating African” concert.

Sarkodie will be performing on stage with international music icons like Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer, Diamond Platnumz, Vegedream from Ivory Coast, Winnie Nwagi from Uganda, and Loja from Nigeria.

The concert which is sponsored by Boss Entertainment is directed at giving Africans living in the diaspora, especially in the UK, an opportunity to experience, enjoy and appreciate African music.

The OVO Arena Wembley is one of the UK’s most legendary concert and events venues. With a rich history that goes back to its days as the Empire Pool and Sports Arena, the building has played host to numerous events including the 1948 and 2012 Olympics and for over 60 years, the 12, 500 capacity, Arena has been some of the biggest names in music walk through its doors from Queen, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles to David Bowie.

Hosting over 100 shows a year, the venue welcomes around 1 million fans every year. Despite being synonymous with live music, OVO Arena Wembley has commented status as a sporting venue to rival its neighboring stadium.

Boss Entertainment UK is bringing the most captivating African musical jam dubbed the ‘Celebrating Africa’ Concert which promises to entertain fans with back-to-back hits from the heart of the Continent of Africa.

African music and sounds have had an enduring history over the years and have had an immense impact on the world at large. “You cannot know where you are going without knowing where you have come from”, the ‘CELEBRATING AFRICA’ concert is rekindling the spirit of Africa, sparking the fire of celebrating the Continent through music and entertainment.

