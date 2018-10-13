Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie tweets on 'Reign album' to support Shatta Wale


Well, if you understand showbiz, you will understand that “beefs” are just to get the fans talking.

  • Published:
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale became the center of discussion this week after Sarkodie in a freestyle asked that Shatta Wale stops fooling and focus on making gains out of his music career.

Social Media users were of the view that Sarkodie will not support the REIGN ALBUM but that does not seem to be the case.

The rapper some minute ago tweeted the album cover art with the link to the iTunes store where the album can be purchased to support Shatta Wale.

Social media users have expressed shock with some describing Sarkodie as a matured showbiz person.

 

