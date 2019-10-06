The rapper made the appeal after emerging the first winner of the Best International Flow at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The most decorated musician in Ghana’s music history beat Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa), Tory Lanez (Canada) to be the first act to win that award.

While receiving the award at a ceremony which was taped at the Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center on October 5, Sarkodie used the opportunity to urge patrons and the world to visit Ghana.

“This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each one of you here to take a trip back home….it’s going down in Ghana…,” he said.

This year marks exactly 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the U.S.

The initiative urges Africans in the diaspora to come back home and so far, it has seen an impressive array of celebrities, including Steve Harvey, make their way to Ghana to explore, learn and appreciate their roots.