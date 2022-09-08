RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

SDK Dele secures 3rd spot among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide

Selorm Tali

SDK Dele has been named the world's top 50 iPhone influencers. Apple at its annual event announced its latest smartphone, iPhone 14.

SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide
SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide

Annually, the event becomes a trending topic on social media as netizens share their thoughts about the new phone. Accordingly, ahead of yesterday's event, Ghanaian skit creator, SDK Dele, created a skit about the latest smart iPhone.

The two minutes funny video went viral across borders, attracting over 640,000 views on Twitter with more than 900 comments with 7600 plus retweets and quoted replies.

In a report by Digitalic, SDK secured the 3rd spot among the world's top 50 iPhone 14 influencers. According to the report, the Ghanaian comic actor has reached over 883,000 people worldwide with his message about the iPhone 14.

SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide
SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide Pulse Ghana

Excited SDK shared the report with his fans on Twitter and wrote "We made it to the top 50 worldwide iPhone 14 influencers".

In the video, SDK impersonated Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, as he comically explored the features of the new iPhone. Comically throwing light on the depreciating Ghanaian currency, he started the video by saying "welcome ladies and gentlemen to the outdooring of our newest mobile addition, iPhone 14".

Employing puns and sarcasm in his delivery, he continued that "if you are watching this presentation and you are from Ghana or Nigeria, you are wasting your time. The dollar situation in your country will not allow you to see this (cedis) this phone".

Directing his sarcasm to Nigerians, he added that "if you do manage to afford it, you will not have electricity to keep it working". This among other hilarious statements in his video has propelled the video to go viral with tweeps applauding the Ghanaian skit creator for his creativity.

Fans of SDK are excited as well and have been congratulating the Ghanaian skit creator over the milestone his content has taken him to.

