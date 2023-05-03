SDK goes viral with Amapiano freestyle as track in his latest skit turns instant banger

In the viral skit, the comedian, demonstrated how South Africans produce their popular Amapiano sounds while relating it to a cameraman. The viral skit had him topping the trends and fans forcing him to release the full song.

The Amapiano tune is incredibly catchy and has captured a lot of attention on social media as clubs, DJs and other skit makers have started to adopt the tune which has became an instant banger.

The success of the song has definitely be overwhelming for the comedian, who can't hid his emotions as the song gains more traction.

After several calls for SDK to release the full song, the comedian has finally listened to his fans and is ready to release the shared full version of the song on Friday, 5th May 2023.

The news has left many fans eagerly anticipating the song's release, with social media buzzing with excitement.

SDK is known for his humorous skits and comedic content which often feature catchy tunes and viral dance challenges. Camera Man is no exception as fans are predicting it will be a big hit.