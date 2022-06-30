‘See him crop top and flat tummy’ Twitter users troll Burna Boy

Burna Boy is touring 10 countries and his recent concert was in Norway for the Oslo' Norway Live Concert.

The African Giant wore a shirt that could pass as a crop-top, a short upper-body garment that does not cover the midriff wore mostly by women.

Most of the netizens who commented on the issue questioned his fashion sense while others suggested his stylist may not be good enough.

The viral pictures from the concert had Twitter trolls comparing him to Nigerian singer Arya Starr who has been seen wearing a similar crop-top and blue denim.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Doll Face wrote: "Why Burna boy go wear crop top ???? wtf was he thinking? stefflondon you do this one Oya now."