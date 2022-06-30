When the singer’s outfit caught the attention of social media users, it generated mixed reaction. Their comments caused what Burna was wearing on his current tour in Europe to go viral.
‘See him crop top and flat tummy’ Twitter users troll Burna Boy
Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has been called out by Twitter users for wearing what they call a crop-top.
Burna Boy is touring 10 countries and his recent concert was in Norway for the Oslo' Norway Live Concert.
The African Giant wore a shirt that could pass as a crop-top, a short upper-body garment that does not cover the midriff wore mostly by women.
Most of the netizens who commented on the issue questioned his fashion sense while others suggested his stylist may not be good enough.
The viral pictures from the concert had Twitter trolls comparing him to Nigerian singer Arya Starr who has been seen wearing a similar crop-top and blue denim.
Doll Face wrote: "Why Burna boy go wear crop top ???? wtf was he thinking? stefflondon you do this one Oya now."
“See him crop top and flat tummy. Na pencil skirt dem suppose give am. I don’t know how long his sister plans to keep embarrassing him sha.”
