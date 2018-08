news

The final resting journey of Nigerian music legend, Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, aka Ras Kimono who died at the age of 60 begun yesterday with a lying-in-state service held at the COSON house, Ikeja.

According to reports, he died today, Sunday, June 10, 2018, after he slumped on Saturday, June 9, 2018, and was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi, where he gave up the ghost.

Late Ras Kimono will be buried on August 25, 2018.

See photos below:

The body which of the veteran singer arrived at the COSON head office was received by members of the association.

Ras Kimono dies at 60