The “Transformer” hitmaker and his girlfriend over the weekend named their first child in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Strongman and Nana Ama welcomed Simona Lawreshia Osei in August 2019 but took her off social media until January this year.

He shared a photo from the ceremony on his Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, with the caption: “Christened My BOO @simonaoseistrong in Obuasi a few days back. Enjoy life to the Fullest Little Girl.”

The ceremony was attended by Strongman and his girlfriend’s families. His manager Baby Bash and StrongEmpire label team members were also around to show their support.

See photos from the ceremony below.