'Seeing me will be difficult when I hit 40' - Kuami Eugene shares future plan (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Enjoy Kuami Eugene now because in just a couple of decades to come seeing the Rockstar won't come easy.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

According to the 'Open Gate' singer, he will be scarce if he clocks age forty. “Put this footage down. When I get to 40, seeing me will be very difficult. When I get to forty I can stop this thing I’m doing," Eugene said in a new interview.

In a conversation with NYDJ, a Kumasi based media personality, Kuame Eugene adds that "why do you think I am working so hard to save? By 40 you can’t tell me what to do again".

Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene
The singer explains that “by 40, if I like I will play the show, if I don’t like I won’t play the show again. I have realised something I came to this world alone and I will leave alone just like every single individual".

The 4-time Highlife artiste of the year winner at VGMAs indicated that people are now at liberty to talk about him because of his career in the showbiz space but according to him, that will change at age 40.

The fact that I am giving you so much opportunity to have so much to say about my life is because this is the job I’m doing, what if I quit this job, what else do you have to say about me," he said.

I’m doing this job because you purchase my music that’s why I love it, you have a say because you listen to my music, there will be a time you won’t have a say anymore because I will be like Daddy Lumba, I won’t sing the song again unless I feel like doing it,” he concluded.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

