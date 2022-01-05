'Seeing me will be difficult when I hit 40' - Kuami Eugene shares future plan (VIDEO)

In a conversation with NYDJ, a Kumasi based media personality, Kuame Eugene adds that "why do you think I am working so hard to save? By 40 you can’t tell me what to do again".

The singer explains that “by 40, if I like I will play the show, if I don’t like I won’t play the show again. I have realised something I came to this world alone and I will leave alone just like every single individual".

The 4-time Highlife artiste of the year winner at VGMAs indicated that people are now at liberty to talk about him because of his career in the showbiz space but according to him, that will change at age 40.

“The fact that I am giving you so much opportunity to have so much to say about my life is because this is the job I’m doing, what if I quit this job, what else do you have to say about me," he said.