Seeing my picture at a shrine with a priest doesn’t mean I visit there - Kofi Kinaata

Speaking in a recent interview with Accra Fm, the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker recounted how a friend saw picture at a shrine with a priest.

According to him, the priest who is a fan requested for a picture which ended up in his shrine which does not bother him because he places value on his fans more .

The singer said he tends to take a lot of pictures with people and dos not have the say in what ever they decide to do with the pictures.

Speaking in that direction, the singer took the opportunity to advise his fans to be cautious not to fall victims to certain advertisement that has his face on it.

He explained that, the fact that someone is advertising something with his picture doesn’t mean he has endorsed it adding it is only approved by him if it is posted on his page.

The singer has always been so appreciative to his fans because according to him they are the ones who stream his songs, help him to get ambassadorial endorsements, pay to attend his shows and stay with him every day.