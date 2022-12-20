According to the multiple award-winning artist, he is one of the artistes in Ghana that is loved by every Ghanaian which makes him very proud to have one of the largest fan base and following in the country.
Seeing my picture at a shrine with a priest doesn’t mean I visit there - Kofi Kinaata
Ghanaian musician and Songwriter, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has revealed seeing his picture at a shrine with a priest doesn’t indicate that he was there.
Recommended articles
Speaking in a recent interview with Accra Fm, the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker recounted how a friend saw picture at a shrine with a priest.
According to him, the priest who is a fan requested for a picture which ended up in his shrine which does not bother him because he places value on his fans more .
The singer said he tends to take a lot of pictures with people and dos not have the say in what ever they decide to do with the pictures.
Speaking in that direction, the singer took the opportunity to advise his fans to be cautious not to fall victims to certain advertisement that has his face on it.
He explained that, the fact that someone is advertising something with his picture doesn’t mean he has endorsed it adding it is only approved by him if it is posted on his page.
The singer has always been so appreciative to his fans because according to him they are the ones who stream his songs, help him to get ambassadorial endorsements, pay to attend his shows and stay with him every day.
Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi noted for his Fante rap and freestyle and therefore known as the Fante Rap God. Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh