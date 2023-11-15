ADVERTISEMENT
Please adjust your rates, music in Ghana does not pay - Sefa to TikTok influencers

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Sefa, has highlighted the financial challenges faced by musicians in Ghana, emphasizing that the income from music is not substantial.

In light of this, she suggested that influencers who play a crucial role in promoting songs on platforms like TikTok should consider lowering their prices.

According to Sefa, social media (TikTok) has been a major medium for promoting songs in Ghana now and there have been key influencers playing a pivotal role in making their songs go viral.

“Yes, that is the new social media now, if you compare TikTok to the social media as used to have, the engagement there is more as compared to what we used to have and as a creative you want to always push your music so there is no harm in trying.

The Black Avenue Muzik signee claimed they constantly pay the influencers to promote their music.

“We pay money for influencers always, for them to promote our songs, and looking at the marketing side, it helps but there is a lot of things that comes together to make the song a hit song, it’s not just about paying, you can pay 100 influencers and a song won’t hit, but it’s just a bit of it and it’s just part of the creative process.

She continued; “The influencers take a lot of money, 20,000 Cedis, 30,000 cedis, 40,000 cedis and it’s more of like you’re asking or paying for their services and they can’t do it for free because that is how they also eat, that’s how they make money and the entertainment sector consists of various kinds; music, dancers, influencers so that’s how they also eat.

Sefa pleaded that the influencers reduce their prices to a reasonable amount since Ghana music does not pay very well.

“I think they can do something about the prices because music in Ghana does not pay as compared to outside, they should reduce the prices,” she added.

Her plea reflects the broader challenges faced by musicians in Ghana, where the financial returns from music are perceived to be limited compared to the costs involved in promoting and sustaining a music career.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

