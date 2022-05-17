Sell your nudes if you are serious — Yvonne Nelson to Abena Korkor

“If it is something she wants to do professionally, I believe there are websites and avenues like Onlyfans, where she can commercialize and make money from them. She shouldn’t be showing all of these for free.”

The actress said this on UTV’S United Showbiz, Saturday, May 14, when they were discussing the Abena Korkor’s recent sharing of her nudes on social media.

She added that the mental health advocate, who suffers from bipolar disorder should be allowed to decide what she wants to do with her body as she is an adult.