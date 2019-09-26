She described her love for the musician as ‘crazy’, adding that he is her best friend.

Today marks exactly four years since they tied the knot and to mark it, she made the day special by sharing an adorable photo with a sweet caption.

“Your wife loves you like crazy man! My bestfriend and my lover. The man of my dreams made real. My ‘perfect’ man who will comb the world to please me. You have kept the smile on my face which has grown even broader and never fading. You make me ever so happy humble lion. I love you forever and a day more. This love is real and rare and we make it perfect. Happy 4th anniversary Mr Fiawoo aka Praye Tietia ska cartelo demapelo @prayetietia and 10 good years together and till eternity”, she wrote.

Selly also celebrated her birthday yesterday.