Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones


Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones

The Superwoman, Sely Gally, is simply amazing. Today she turned a year older. We are very grateful for her life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones play

Selly Gally

It’s Selly Gally's birthday today and she’s serving a sultry wet look to quench our thirst.

 

Selly Gally shared a saucy picture on her Instagram today to celebrate an added year to her age. She wrote, “The rough came but the good superseded. A year of more blessings. +1 today. Grateful! Just grateful! For my husband, family, friends, loved ones, career and for all of you here.”

READ ALSO: Deborah Vanessa, Hamamat Montia and Selly Galley in African inspired Kimono

The Superwoman is so many wonderful things. From being a wonderful wife, to effortlessly combining these herculean tasks with being a TV host. Always showing up and setting blazing a trial on our red carpets with her stunning presence. She also manages to grab numerous awards in her acting career too.

Fest your eyes on these eight striking photos:

Boujiee Vibe...

The funky wedding look...

Icey blue...

All Hail the Queen...

 

Happy Birthday, wonder woman, Selly Gally. Keep Queening!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1
Princess Shyngle: Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress
Celebrity Birthday: Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
Video: Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans- Kwaw Kese replies Shatta Wale Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans- Kwaw Kese replies Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Birthday: Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Video: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Shatta Wale: My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo Shatta Wale My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah...bullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
4 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
5 Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojobullet
6 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
7 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who...bullet
8 Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in...bullet
9 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out...bullet
10 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
9 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
10 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet

Celebrities

How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to the movies
Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Pappy-Kojo
Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer
Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo
X
Advertisement