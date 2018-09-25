Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones

The Superwoman, Sely Gally, is simply amazing. Today she turned a year older. We are very grateful for her life.
The rough came but the good superseded. A year of more blessings. +1 today. Grateful! Just grateful! For my husband, family, friends, loved ones, career and for all of you here. And to @minalyntouch @kushbytaylar and @chocolate_shot_it for staying up with me to make this photo. @ellacadie @alwaysposhgh Blessed to be alive! #libragoddess
Selly Gally shared a saucy picture on her Instagram today to celebrate an added year to her age. She wrote, “The rough came but the good superseded. A year of more blessings. +1 today. Grateful! Just grateful! For my husband, family, friends, loved ones, career and for all of you here.”
The Superwoman is so many wonderful things. From being a wonderful wife, to effortlessly combining these herculean tasks with being a TV host. Always showing up and setting blazing a trial on our red carpets with her stunning presence. She also manages to grab numerous awards in her acting career too.
Fest your eyes on these eight striking photos:
Red carpet ready! @emyafrica The Prestigious Exclusive Men's Awards Africa. EMYS! #Hostingduties GLAM TEAM roll call ...... @quophiakotuahghana @liasbeauty____ @kushbytaylar @ellacadie @sorce_photography @shoezonegh #EmyAfrica #redcarpethost #Ghana #fashionstyle #awards #Naturalhair #Shorthairgang #GhanaGirl #fashion #style #viral #AfricanSauce #QueenOfPoses #sellybrators
I've been thinking, TO BE TRSUTED or TO BE LOVED which is the greater compliment to you? ................................................................................. Outfit @briwireduah Mua @liasbeauty____ Shoes @shoezonegh Hair @alwaysposhgh Something is cooking @kusakarestsurant @naroart1
Boujiee Vibe...
The funky wedding look...
Fun and funky. think it and SimaBrew will bring to life ! #AlwaysGoForGold #StyleIsWhatItIs Outfit @sima_brew fabric and clutch from @kejeronfabrics Hair and makeup @alwaysposhgh styled by @kushbytaylar Killer heels by @shoezonegh Shot by @sorce_photography Baddest glam team liveth ! #VGMA #VGMA2018 #vgmaredcarpet #sellygalley #sellygalleyfiawoo #sellybrators #WeDareToBeDifferent
Icey blue...
All Hail the Queen...
Happy Birthday, wonder woman, Selly Gally. Keep Queening!