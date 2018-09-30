Pulse.com.gh logo
Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer video


Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer video

The viral video captures Williams, who lost the US Open to Naomi Osaka, singing and touching her breast emotionally as a means of creating awareness of Breast Cancer.

play

Tennis great Senera Williams has gone completely topless in a heroic breast cancer video.

The viral video captures Williams, who lost the US Open to Naomi Osaka, singing and touching her breast emotionally as a means of creating awareness of Breast Cancer.

Williams said the video is to remind women to self-check regularly.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly," she said.

She continued: "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.

“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia.”

About breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women both in the developed and less developed world.

It is estimated that worldwide over 508 000 women died in 2011 due to breast cancer, according to the World Health Organisation.

Although breast cancer is thought to be a disease of the developed world, almost 50% of breast cancer cases and 58% of deaths occur in less developed countries.

Incidence rates vary greatly worldwide from 19.3 per 100,000 women in Eastern Africa to 89.7 per 100,000 women in Western Europe.

In most of the developing regions the incidence rates are below 40 per 100,000. The lowest incidence rates are found in most African countries but here breast cancer incidence rates are also increasing.

Breast cancer survival rates vary greatly worldwide, ranging from 80% or over in North America, Sweden and Japan to around 60% in middle-income countries and below 40% in low-income countries.

The low survival rates in less developed countries can be explained mainly by the lack of early detection programmes, resulting in a high proportion of women presenting with late-stage disease, as well as by the lack of adequate diagnosis and treatment facilities.

