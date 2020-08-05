Accordingly, here are seven times Miss Amihere made headlines that became hot topics on social media.

1.Relationship With King Promise

King Promise and Serwaa Amihere

Just when the Gh One TV newscaster was making waves with her hot photos on social media with gossips wondering which man is blessed to have her, reports surfaced that she was in a secret relationship with singer King Promise. The couple has however not confirmed the news but they were publicly spotted once together.

2.Backfired Interview With Strongman

Serwaa Amihere, Strongman and Fella Makafui

Serwaa Amihere made headlines in 2019 when an interview she had with Strong over his beef with Medikal backfired. During the interview, she asked Strongman if he would apologize for jabs he threw about Fella Makafui sleeping with East Legon old men. Viewers claimed her interview was biased and even called for Gh One TV to take her off the screens.

3.Comment on betting

Serwaa Amihere

In 2019, the Gh One TV newscaster left some media users angry when she asked if betting is becoming a national crisis with any impact on the youth. Social media users, especially those into betting, found Serwaa's question as hallow and misleading. Hence she was severely trolled, fast forward, in 2020 Serwaa became an ambassador to a betting company and equally reignited attacks on her over her 2019 comment.

4.Accusing Kofi Kapito Of Sexually Assaulting Her

At the 2019 RTP Awards, the founder of Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, whilst on stage to present an award, spotted out Serwaa among the audience and he said: "Serwaa Amihere, look at your butt, nice". The following morning, Serwaa called out Mr Kapito and said his comment is sexual assault to her.

5.Slip of Tongue On Live TV

Serwaa Amihere whilst advising her viewers on COVID-19 safety protocols, mistakenly said: "wash your hands under running soap and water".

Her error turned into a wild mockery on social media as she was teased for her slip of the tongue.

6.Birthday Celebration

Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere's birthday has become an annual thing look out for because, in 2019, her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah pampered her with a plush celebration that got people on social media talking.

The pampering doubled this year as a star-studded party featuring Moesha, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others was held for her with a KiDi performance. Obviously that seized trending spots on social media.

7. Rumoured Body Enhancement

Serwaa Amihere

Out of the blue throwback photos of the curvaceous newscaster popped up on social media and it shows that she wasn't endowed as she is now. That sparked rumours that she may have undergone the knife to enhance her body.

8. Embarrassing Interview With Kojo Opong Nkrumah

Serwaa Amihere

This morning, 5th August 2020, Serwaa Amihere has once again picked the number one trending spot on Twitter. This is due to critics who are criticizing her for poor interviewing skills. This was after Kojo asked her a question in response to the related question she asked but couldn't answer him.

See the tweets below more details on the reason why the Gh Oen Tv newscaster is trending.