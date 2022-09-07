Serwaa Amihere reacts to pregnancy rumours after newspaper headline

Observers became worried and started asking questions with assertions that has sparked a rumour that the TV presenter may have been pregnant.

"She might just be bloated but if she is pregnant, then a big congratulation," an Instagram user wrote and another added that "we are the many reasons why many celebrities are doing liposuction etc.....when they go do it to aa..we will say it..hehehehh...she is beautiful regardless".

Forme Ghana's most beautiful Queen, Ekua added that "sometimes bloating at your abdominal area is normal because, the person might be in her menstrual cycle. If I’m lying then my nurse who told me to lied to me 😂.

If she goes through liposuction right now, we will be the same people to criticize her… Ghana 🤦‍♀️. Things that won’t fetch us money is what we love to entertain" but another Instagram said "let her be pregnant in peace".

The rumour has made it into the Daily Guide Newspapers and it has caught the attention of the TV Presenter. Reacting the report, Serwaa Amihere posted a screenshot of the publication in her snapchat story and expressed shock at the newspaper. "Daily Guide?" she asked and added "boi" a Twi jargon, to wit "much ado about nothing".