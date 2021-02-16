The television presenter who is with GH One TV shared a video of Prophet Kofi Oduro bashing people who enjoy watching pornography over reading the Bible.

In his message, which may come across as offence to pornography addicts, he said people nowadays have ignored the word of God, adding that they have lost their minds due to pornography.

According to the leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Ghanaian youth should stop investing time in watching porn and rather read the word of God.

Serwaa Amihere, who loved the message, shared the video on her Twitter page yesterday and threatened to expose porno addicts.

She captioned the video: “Should I name them?”

Her tweet drew massive retweets and reactions from users of the 280-character limit platform.

“This reminds me of my Legon roomie KB who crushed his hard disk because of porn. he later got an email invitation to porn awards in,” a Twitter user claimed.

Another user said: “Ei this girl…Fire oh fire. Ghana’s minister of information...I didn’t mention anyone’s name oh”.

A user confessed: “Herh my skool days di33 gyai oo, i was a king kong kraa..now that eagerness all lost saf smh. So u too u dey like bonsam cartoons?”