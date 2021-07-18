Shafik Mahama and wife mark 1st wedding anniversary; John Mahama sends his blessings

In another post seen by pulse.com.gh, she wrote "it’s been one whole year since I married my best friend".

Son of John Mahama, Shafit Mahama with his wife Pulse Ghana

Sharif who is not active on social media has however remained silent as he hasn't said anything publicly about the anniversary with his wife. However, his father celebrated his son's milestone and sent blessing his way via a social media post.

The Ex Ghanaian President also shared a photo of his son with his wife and wrote "My 'man' Shafik and your lovely wife Asma. Happy first anniversary! Praying and wishing you a love-filled marriage".

Shafik who is John Mahama's first son wedded Asma in the United Emirates where they met in school. Their wedding ceremony was a very private one with just a few friends who attended.

See some photos and video from their one-year-old wedding below.

Photos from Mahama's son's wedding in Dubai as the marks one year anniversary with his Algerian wife Pulse Ghana

Photos from Mahama's son's wedding in Dubai as the marks one year anniversary with his Algerian wife Pulse Ghana

Photos from Mahama's son's wedding in Dubai as the marks one year anniversary with his Algerian wife Pulse Ghana

Photos from Mahama's son's wedding in Dubai as the marks one year anniversary with his Algerian wife Pulse Ghana

Photos from Mahama's son's wedding in Dubai as the marks one year anniversary with his Algerian wife Pulse Ghana