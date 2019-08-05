The report by Starr FM’s online portal, emphatically stated that the missing girls have been found dead, with signs that suggested massive sexual abuse. However, the police report on the case told a different story without confirming that the girls have been found.

According to a press release by the Police, human remains were retrieved in a septic tank in an uncompleted building, where the suspect in the case lived. The statement further mentioned that, a forensic study will be performed on the remains for analysis that will help in the investigation.

Considering the variation in the reports, the actor has shamed Starr FM for doing a careless and an unprofessional job.

He wrote “Why are some Ghana Media houses and Journalists so mischievous and careless? When news broke of the Police finding body parts behind the house of the kidnapper of the 3 Takoradi girls, almost all the reports I'm seeing are saying dead bodies of the 3 girls have been found. So far only @citi973fm has managed to capture the issue as it is and even went to the extent of adding the police's media release on the issue. This is a very delicate issue. Why would you say "confirmed" when the police are yet to come out and categorically say it with the backing evidence? @starr1035fm online, who confirmed for you people that the bodies found are of the 3 girls? Do you know what your false reportage can do to the families of these girls? What kind of journalism is that? Shame on all of you. Some journalists don't even have time to fact-check, they just copy and paste the false reportage. Y'all can do better! Kudos to Citi News and the few others who are giving us facts! Thank you.”

