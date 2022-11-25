'Shame on you, that penalty was cheap' - Habiba Sinare calls out Ronaldo and FIFA

"Shame on you people for not being just !! As a woman who likes football, I thought you had value but no!! First of all The penalty, your Incompetent bribed referee gave against Ghana was harsh and uncalled for. And I put it to you that you @fifaworldcup know this!," Habiba said.

Venting out her anger, she continued that "Secondly, did you see how the Portuguese goalkeeper held on to William's leg (William Inaki, the Ghanaian player) at the last minute when he negligently placed the ball in front of him without realizing William was behind him?".

"At this point, I would have said May God forgive you all but he will deal with you all one by one. @fifaworldcup this is pure Racism and trust me when I say it is obvious this game was rigged. You consider certain countries and people unnecessarily at the expense of others," Habiba added.

Hitting hard on FIFA, the Ghanaian actress emphasized that "No VARS because it is Ronaldo!! Shammeeeeeeee!!! As usual, we are a black country and our voices won't be heard. You have lost our respect and love from us. May God judge us according. Shame on all of you!! So disgusting!!".

The 5-time Balon D'or winner was not spared in Habiba's post that has been attracting comments on social media as she described his penalty as 'nonsense'.

"As for Ronaldo, your nonsense penalty is too cheap for you! Shame on you!! We worked and earned our goals. I feel like crying mpo".