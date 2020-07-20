The self-acclaimed billionaire confirmed the sad news via his snapchat account when he posted a photo of his father, Alhaji Iddrisu, with a caption saying "RIP to my real father, dead today".

This unfortunate news is coming just after Shatta Bandle has joined AY Poyoo, Ablekuma Nanalace on a new song 'Blessings' by Akhan which was released over the weekend with his fans applauding him for his rap verse on the track.

According to reports, Shatta Bandle's father has been ill for some time and gave up the ghost this morning. Further details have not been given yet. Pulse.com.gh extends our condolence to the Young Rich N*gga.

See screenshot below for how he announced the sad news.