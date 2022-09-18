Shatta Bandle reportedly marries baby mama

A week ago, Shatta Bandle was in the news following reports that he had welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend.

However, the name and identity of the woman he was with was unknown and he didn’t also make it public.

His marriage to his baby mama, though, has now brought to light the woman who has been in his life all this while.

Shatta Bandle became an internet sensation four years ago after bragging and making all sorts of claims about how rich he is.

While his net worth cannot be verified, he has gone on to have encounters with several Ghanaian and international celebrities.

He also featured in Rudeboy of P Square fame’s popular ‘Audio Money” song, which currently has over 11 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians on social media have wished Shatta Bandle and his wife a happy and successful marriage.