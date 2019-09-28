The social media sensation did not just make the claim verbally but practically, as he captured in a jersey and displaying his footballing skills on a pitch.

The comic diminutive fast-rising personality on social media scored a penalty and also dribbled a goalkeeper to score another goal. As to why he isn't playing football professionally for any club, he says that "I don’t play for clubs because I have too much money, they can’t pay me. "

READ ALSO: Shatta Bandle featured a new music video by Rudeboy of P Square of fame

In his usual bragging style, Shatta Bandle says his moves are to only show that apart from being billionaire, he has what it to rock shoulders with the Togolese footballer as well. Watch the video below.