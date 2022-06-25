Shatta Capo faces legal threats for claiming to be chief in Ngleshie Amanfro

This follows how Shatta Wale’s fathers name appeared in an obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II.

Commenting on the issue during Angel FM interview, the Mankralo of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Armah IV, revealed that. Nii Akrama (Shatta Wale’s father) was once taken to court to sign a statement of caution to stop parading himself as a chief yet he has refused to comply.

“Shatta Wale’s father can not be a divisional chief of Ngleshie Amanfro because we don’t know where he enstool himself as chief that he keeps parading as a chief.”

“I said, he [Nii Akrama Mensah] is not a chief and cannot be a chief…, we have about seven clans at Ngleshie Amanfro, he doesn’t belong to any of them except the executioners’ clan so he cannot be a chief”, Nii Kwashie Armah IV said.

The Mankralo now believes that Nii Akrama Mensah must be punished for the deliberate and persistent behavior as he keeps flouting the court order and acting under false pretenses.

“We will take him to court because he has stolen someone’s title, this is not the first time he’s done this. We’ve taken him to Cape Coast and Winneba courts respectively where we won all cases against him,” he emphasised.

“He promised he was not going to call himself a chief anymore after the court made him sign a legal document. So what happened today that after the death of his wife that he is there posing himself as a divisional chief again?” he quizzed.