The socialite made this known by making it public that unknown culprits have attempted poisoning her dog. A move believed, to make an intended burglary operation easier if the dog is unavailable to react to intruders.

Warning criminals who have the estranged baby momma of Shatta Wale, on their list, Michy posted a shot of her dog and added a life threatening message to anyone who plans to attack her.

“Someone tried to poison my dog last night. If anyone breaks in my house, one of us must die and it won’t be me” Michy wrote on her Instastory. See a screenshot of her post below.