Shatta Michy marks birthday with surprise baby bump photos

She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday MICHELLE DIAMOND LADY-ABA GBAGONAH Meet my sweet bundle of joy".

Michy also shared the same photo on her snapchat with a caption that says "best birthday present ever, my money baby". The posts have since left fans confused as to when Michy got pregnant or if the baby bump could just be props for a birthday photoshoot

Meanwhile, others have also been congratulating the ex-fiancee of Shatta Wale for getting pregnant again. "Congratulations dear. Happy birthday. May the lord bless and favour," an Instagrammer, @emilyampadunyarko, wrote.

For @elorm_online who also doubts the pregnancy, he added a comment that says "how can u tell us this story' 😂... Happy birthday". See more from her post below.

Shatta Wale has been dating Michy for years ever since rebranded to Shatta Wale. Unfortunately for the couple who share son together, they went through a dramatic split in 2019 as both accused each of cheating and domestic violence.

“People should stop calling me for info, if you don’t love a nigga, you just have to dump him and leave his tingz and go but don’t run away with nigga’s properties for nigga to come chase for it to look like there are no prettier girls in the world..” he captioned a video he shared on his Instagram in 2019.