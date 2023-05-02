In a video shared by Michy via her Snapchat, she immediately launched an attack on Medikal when they met at an event on April 29, 2023.

According to Michy in the video, Medikal had alleged that Shatta Wale had paid all of Majesty’s school fees for a year.

“MDK are you the one who said they pay Majesty’s fees for a whole year? Which account do you pay the money into? I’m beefing you”.

“I was talking about Island,” Medikal responded to Michy’s allegations to which Michy retorted; “You were talking about what? Is Island Wale’s child? Medikal if you are dealing with me deal with me carefully.”

Medikal, who was obviously not in the mood to trade words with Michy said; “God bless you. Respect yourself,” as he walked away.

Michy who was in for blood shouted back at him saying “You respect your fucking self. You dey do follow back too much.”

However, a video from the interview with Medikal where allegedly made such claims has resurfaced and he’s in the clear.

Medikal had only revealed in the interview that Shatta Wale had settled his daughter, Island, and not Majesty’s school fees.

“Island just started school two days ago. Shatta Wale paid her fees for the first time. He paid her fees for a year so I’m good on that side,” Medikal said in the interview.

In reaction to this, Ghanaian musician Tom D'Frick has asked Shatta Michy to publicly apologize to Medikal for wrongly accusing him.

According to him, nobody can disrespect Michy because she is like a Godmother to many Shatta Wale fans, and so, therefore, she has to redeem her image by publicly apologizing.

“Tho ShattaMichyGh messed up we can’t disrespect her cos she’s like a Godmother to us, been one of the baby mama’s of 1DON….we all have seen that MDK wasn’t referring to Majesty so ShattaMichy has to apologize and it has to be in a haste, at least redeem your image !!! #stubbornacademy” he wrote.