The movie is set to premiere on 14th February at the Silverbird Cinemas in the Accra Mall. During an interview with Majid Michel about the film, she was asked: 'what does love mean to you?' and she replied, "love is a scam, the biggest scam ever".

Speaking on Max 24 TV, she continued that "I mean Jesus' love is ok ... I mean the last person to love us all for real was Jesus and that's it". According to the mother of one, "everybody scammer in this love business".

Michy and Shatta Wale broke up in January 2019 after the dancehall artiste proposed to her on stage at his Reign concert on October 13, 2018. Both lovers who have a 6-year-old son together accused each of cheating and domestic violence.

Announcing her breakup on her instastrory, she wrote “… no one wants to be in abusive, draining relationship”. In another post she added that “ you have no idea how it’s like dealing with someone who’s always looking for faults on you, they don’t trust cuz they can’t be trusted, insecure, the ego, false accusations, battery, threats, no compassion as I don’t show him all the compassion”.

Shatta Wale also took to social media to reply to her. He wrote, “people should stop calling me for info, if you don’t love a nigga, you just have to dump him and leave his tingz and go but don’t run away with nigga’s properties for nigga to come chase for it to look like there are no prettier girls in the world".

Shatta Wale further mentioned that his estranged fiancée, upon giving her a very luxurious life, is being influenced by her peers to live a wayward lifestyle which includes doing hard drugs and that a lot of Ghanaian girls will be disappointed in her.

"You got it all, the cars, mansion, money, ur peers even envy your life and it hurts some of them seeing you behave like that.😂😂🤣Many girls in Ghana will be disappointed in you for having all this luxury life and all you want to do is live a wayward life of drugs ..” he wrote.

However, years after, the two have quashed the hostility between them to co-parent but they have never returned to dating. Since then Michy has never introduced any lover, unlike Shatta Wale who announced a few weeks ago that has fallen in love.