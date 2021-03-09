The Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur appeared on TV3 to read the news as one of the guest faces employed for a day as part of the station's topsy-turvy presenters to mark International Women's Day.

Shatta Michy featured on the Entertainment News segment of TV3's news 360 last night, 8th March 2021, in the evening where she read the news broadcasted live across the nation.

The video above plus photos of Michy reading the news hit social media today and fans can't get more of her as a newscaster. Apart from some fans compliment her over elegance, others believed she nailed her newscasting role and must do more on TV.

An Instagram user @kutawutie wrote "she nailed it! Undoubtedly Michy of life" and @naabacecilia said "she such an intelligent lady" with @nanaadjowa_55 saying that "Tv3 should employ her already".

Michy, who has a son with Shatta Wale, also shared photos of her newscasting moment on social media as she gushed over her look. She captioned her post "#photodump a short photo story of all my moods last night" see it below.