Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale

It came as no surprise when Michy’s ring didn’t follow the ‘white gold’ rings. We attribute this to the trolling Shatta got for wearing ‘alumni’ accessories.

Since being engaged, the Shatta Queen cannot keep calm on social media as she flaunts her ring at every opportunity.

Shatta wale went on one knee on stage at the concert and asked his baby mama and queen of the Shatta Empire, Michy to be his wife. The couple then shared a deep kiss amidst delight from their fans.

