Prior to the lyrical face off that happened over the weekend at the premises of Asaase Radio, a voting contest was launched between Bhim Nationa and the Shatta Movement Family with a car as the winning prize.

4 days after the clash, coalition from all the votes cast via SMS has showed that one Patrick Mensah Nartey who is a proud Shatta Movement Family member has emerged as the winner for the contest with the highest number of votes following Shatta Wale gathering more votes than Stonebwoy.

Accordingly, the car has officially been handed over to Patrick at a brief ceremony today at the premises of the radio station. Speaking Caroline Sampson on Asaase Radio about his win, Patrick said "I'm a proud Shatta Movement fan since day one till now and I've been present at all Shatta Wale concerts".

However, the announcement has sparked outrage on social media as Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation are protesting with concerns that the voting may have been rigged. The Bhim Native tweeps have been expressing their displeasure with the hashtag #BoycottAsaaseRadio

