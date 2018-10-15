Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai

news

The special ‘act’ at biggest album launch and concert which happened at the Fantasy Dome was when Shatta Wale asked his longtime girlfriend, Michy to be his wife on stage.

Details of the much-anticipated wedding aren’t out yet but Shatta did give away the location of their pre-wedding getaway in an interview after the concert.

This marriage proposal did come as a shock as recently the couple was in the news for a supposed domestic abuse saga and reportedly split up.

Well, kudos to the King of the Shatta Empire for taking Sarkodie’s ‘Advice’.

