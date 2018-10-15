Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai


Details of the much-anticipated wedding aren’t out yet but Shatta did give away the location of their pre-wedding getaway in an interview after the concert.

  • Published:
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai play

Shatta Wale and Michy

The special ‘act’ at biggest album launch and concert which happened at the Fantasy Dome was when Shatta Wale asked his longtime girlfriend, Michy to be his wife on stage.

READ ALSO: First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000

This marriage proposal did come as a shock as recently the couple was in the news for a supposed domestic abuse saga and reportedly split up.

Well, kudos to the King of the Shatta Empire for taking Sarkodie’s ‘Advice’.

WATCH HIS INTERVIEW HERE:

